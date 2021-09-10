Halliburton’s (HAL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

