Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

