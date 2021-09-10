Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.