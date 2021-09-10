Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $60.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

