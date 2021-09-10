Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 69.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $15,324,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

