Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after buying an additional 152,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after buying an additional 176,484 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $48,004,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

