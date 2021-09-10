Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

