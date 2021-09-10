Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

