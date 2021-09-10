Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $221,000 Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $779.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

