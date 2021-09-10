Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.17

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 31164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLPPY. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

