HAPI (HAPI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.71 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $40.17 or 0.00087893 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 391,929 coins and its circulating supply is 368,279 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.