Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 5.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

