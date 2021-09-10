Head to Head Analysis: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) versus Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Red Cat alerts:

0.8% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -10.91% -6.16% -1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 27.79 -$13.24 million N/A N/A Alteryx $495.31 million 10.09 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,237.67

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx.

Summary

Red Cat beats Alteryx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.