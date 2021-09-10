Head to Head Analysis: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) versus Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 10 0 2.91 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $31.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.26%. Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.35% -1.44% 5.55% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Volatility & Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.33 $23.50 million $0.61 54.74 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -48.14

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

