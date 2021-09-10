Head to Head Survey: KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and KBC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.73 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.81 KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.45 $1.64 billion $1.91 22.18

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A KBC Group 29.36% 12.19% 0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and KBC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08

Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. KBC Group has a consensus price target of $68.36, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

KBC Group beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm's major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

