HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

