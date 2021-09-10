Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

HTLF stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

