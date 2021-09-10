Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

