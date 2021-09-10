HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $742.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

