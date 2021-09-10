HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $95.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

