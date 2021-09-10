HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $312.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.06. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

