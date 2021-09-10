Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

HOC opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £808.33 million and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.33.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

