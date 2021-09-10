Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.59. Holley shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,402 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

