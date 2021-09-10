Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

