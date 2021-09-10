HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

