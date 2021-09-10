Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

