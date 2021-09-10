Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

