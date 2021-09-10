HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In other news, insider Bruce Higgins sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.00 ($21.43), for a total value of A$6,600,000.00 ($4,714,285.71). Also, insider Andrew Alcock purchased 184,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.57 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$1,028,446.99 ($734,605.00).

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

