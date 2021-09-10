Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.20. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 37,393 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

