Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.64 ($59.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,311.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.