Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.
EW stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.