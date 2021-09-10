Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00.

EW stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

