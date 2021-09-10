Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 149,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,408,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.