i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) PT Raised to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAUCF. Scotiabank raised their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IAUCF stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

