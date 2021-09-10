IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.45.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.76. 426,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,788. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

