ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ICF International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

