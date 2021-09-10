ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $252.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

