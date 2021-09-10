Impossible Finance (IF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $687,298.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $687,298.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

