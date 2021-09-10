Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball Sells 2,310 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

