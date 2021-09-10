ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

