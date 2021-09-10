INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.78. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

