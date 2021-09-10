Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$23.00.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE:INE opened at C$20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -23.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.