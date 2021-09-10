Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

