InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InPost presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

INPOY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. InPost has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

