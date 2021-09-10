Insider Buying: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Purchases $124,883.50 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

MXL opened at $53.03 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

