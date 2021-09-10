Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £143.85 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton acquired 7 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £143.85 ($187.94).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,908 ($24.93) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

On Monday, July 5th, Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,938.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,824.86. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.