Insider Buying: Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Purchases A$29,999.82 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) insider Teresa Dyson bought 65,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.82 ($21,428.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 829.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures segments. It produces and operates commercial television programming and stations; and distributes programming content.

