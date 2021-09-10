Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Sells $336,180.83 in Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Gerhard Magnusson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of AeroCentury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $97,197.75.

Shares of AeroCentury stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. AeroCentury Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroCentury during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

