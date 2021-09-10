Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Sells 3,946 Shares of Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.22. AeroCentury Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

