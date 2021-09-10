Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 8,440 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

