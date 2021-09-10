Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Sells $316,875.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
