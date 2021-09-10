Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Sells $316,875.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

